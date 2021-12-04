Seahawks elevate Adrian Peterson from practice squad

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Friday that it is realistic for running back Adrian Peterson to play for the team days after being signed to the practice squad and they’ve made a move to add him to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Peterson was elevated to the active roster on Saturday. He will be available on Sunday and will return to the practice squad after the game.

Peterson had 27 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown in three games for the Titans after Derrick Henry‘s injury. He was released a couple of days before Thanksgiving and signed with the Seahawks on Wednesday.

Alex Collins (abdomen), Travis Homer (calf), and Rashaad Penny (hamstring) are listed as questionable for the Seahawks, which left DeeJay Dallas as the only healthy back on the 53-man roster.

