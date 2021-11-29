Seahawks elevate 2 players from practice squad for Washington game

After announcing four roster moves on Saturday evening, the Seattle Seahawks have elevated two players from their practice squad ahead of tonight’s game against the Washington Football Team.

Here’s what you need to know about the team’s two latest transactions.

Elevated from practice squad: RB Josh Johnson

(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Seattle is thin at several positions going into tonight’s game, including running back. Chris Carson is done for the year, Rashaad Penny might go back on IR and Alex Collins has been playing hurt for nearly two months. Josh Johnson (5-foot-9, 208 pounds) is being called up from the practice squad to add some extra depth behind DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer. If Johnson gets on the field, it’ll be his first official action in the NFL.

Elevated from practice squad: CB Gavin Heslop

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

The Seahawks are also hurting at cornerback. Standout rookie Tre Brown has undergone season-ending knee surgery and has been placed on IR. The team’s other starter outside is D.J. Reed, who sat out the last game with a groin injury and was limited at practice this week. To help, Seattle has activated Nigel Warrior as well as elevating Gavin Heslop (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) from the practice squad again. He played just four special teams snaps against Arizona in Week 11.

Analysis

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries are a part of life in the NFL, especially at this time of the season. In addition to the issues at corner and running back, the Seahawks will also have the depth of their offensive line tested, as Damien Lewis and Jamarco Jones have both been ruled out. If things go bad this evening, it will be time to start thinking about how to bolster these areas in the draft next year.

[listicle id=78536]

1

1