Seahawks elevate 2 defensive backs ahead of Dolphins game





The Seattle Seahawks are running thin on the defensive side of the ball due to injuries. Safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks have already been ruled out for Sunday and three other defenders are listed as questionable to face the Dolphins.

To add some depth to the secondary, the Seahawks have elevated two defensive backs from the practice squad ahead of their Week-4 contest. Safety Damarious Randall and cornerback Gavin Heslop have both been brought up from the practice squad.

Randall was just signed to the practice squad this week and is a versatile option for Seattle.

Both players are now available for the Seahawks to utilize on their game-day roster and will automatically revert back to the practice squad on Monday.

The Seahawks and the Dolphins are set to square off Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. PT from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Here’s everything you need to know to catch all the action as well as our preview for the matchup.

