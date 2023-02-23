Seahawks go EDGE, WR in Round 1 of this NFL.com 2023 mock draft

With Georgia’s Jalen Carter going to the Bears at No. 1 overall in most recent mock drafts, a new favorite for the Seahawks and their No. 5 pick has emerged. Now the most-common mock pick at that spot has Seattle taking Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., the top-ranked edge defender in this class.

That’s no guarantee he will be the first one to get picked, though. In Daniel Jeremiah’s latest 2023 NFL mock draft Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson goes to Arizona with the third overall pick, leaving Anderson still on the board when the Seahawks get on the clock, setting up a steal pick.

“Yes, this would indeed be a steal for the Seahawks. Anderson teams up with Uchenna Nwosu to give Seattle two explosive edge rushers.”

Anderson (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) brings obvious value with his ability to blow plays up around the line of scrimmage.

Yeah, the Seahawks must do everything in their power to get Will Anderson on their defense. I don’t use this word often, but Anderson is absolutely generational. pic.twitter.com/XY1Oh3CtRZ — luke (@ColdWunz) February 21, 2023

In 41 games at Alabama he totaled 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for a loss.

When they’re on the clock again at No. 20 overall, Jeremiah has the Seahawks selecting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“Seattle adds another weapon to complement Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Smith-Njigba is a pure route runner and will be a high-volume target.”

It’s a small sample size, but Smith-Njigba’s production during his Sophomore season (2021) is enough to be confident he’ll make it at the next level. That year he posted 95 catches, 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has the required willingness to block for all Seattle receivers.

It wouldn't be me if I didn't check out a WR's blocking. Although Jaxon Smith-Njigba doesn't play with a huge edge to his game, I was pleasantly surprised with his effort and skill in this area. He had multiple key blocks that helped spring Buckeye running backs for touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/XUSFq9y2MH — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) February 16, 2023

Taking a wide receiver so early when you already have Lockett and Metcalf may seem like a reach. However, Seattle has a long-standing need for a true No. 3 option in the passing game. If Pete Carroll and John Schneider can fill that hole it could raise Geno Smith’s ceiling considerably.

You can find Jeremiah’s full mock at NFL.com here.

