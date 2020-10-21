Seahawks edge out Steelers for No. 1 in USA TODAY’s power rankings

The Seattle Seahawks have made it to the top of yet another media site’s NFL power rankings. Coming off their bye, the Seahawks have landed at No. 1 in USA TODAY’s post-Week 6 rankings, now ahead of the also-unbeaten, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans.

“They reach power rankings pinnacle coming off their bye, though the No. 1 team each of the past two weeks (Chiefs, Packers) has subsequently lost,” writes Nate Davis of the Seahawks. “Seattle will have Buffalo and four NFC West games over next five weeks, easily the toughest stretch of its schedule.”

The Seahawks undoubtedly have tough matchups in the month ahead, but Pittsburgh has no easy battle itself. To start, the Steelers might find a way to get around the Titans – the league’s only other unbeaten team – this Sunday.

The game will mark only the sixth contest in the Super Bowl era pitting undefeated teams in Week 7 or later.

Related