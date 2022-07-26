Seahawks EDGE Boye Mafe signs rookie contract

The Seattle Seahawks inked pass-rusher and 2022 second-round pick Boye Mafe to his rookie contract on Tuesday, according to Mafe’s agent Mike McCartney. The 24-year-old will make roughly $9.4 million over four years on his first deal with the team.

Seattle drafted Mafe at 40th overall this offseason after he posted seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 12 games last season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The 6-foot-4, 261-pound prospect also ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Mafe will compete with a stout group of outside linebackers to earn snaps. He joins a rookie class that included offensive tackle Charles Cross (ninth overall), running back Kenneth Walker (41st overall) and tackle Abraham Lucas (72nd overall), among others.

The Seahawks signed Mafe on the same day the entire team is set to report for training camp.

