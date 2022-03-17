Seahawks earn an ‘A’ grade for signing of OLB Uchenna Nwosu

The Seahawks finally got into the action during the 2022 NFL free agency period on Wednesday. Their first big acquisition of the year comes from the Chargers, who allowed their up-and-coming edge defender Uchenna Nwosu to test the market. Nwosu is now joining Seattle on a two-year, $20 million deal, the most-expensive annual average for an outside free agent in the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era.

Heading into the free agent period, we were hoping Seattle would sign either Chandler Jones or Von Miller to bolster their pass rush rotation. After seeing what those two got, this Nwosu deal looks extremely sharp and thrifty by comparison. Jones got paid by the Raiders to the tune of three years and over $50 million, while Miller got an incredible six years and $120 million from the Bills – who should probably be considered the new favorites in a monstrously competitive AFC.

Anyway, Nwosu isn’t a star on the same level as those two and his numbers aren’t as impressive as Haason Reddick’s, who earned himself a fine deal with the Eagles. However, Nwosu is a pass rusher who might be on the verge of a breakout year. Even better, he’s a surprisingly well-rounded defender in general for his position.

We love the signing and so does Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, who gave the Seahawks an “A” for the move.

OLB Uchenna Nwosu: A

“Every personnel decision made by Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider comes with an automatic question mark these days, and that unfortunate rep has been earned in the last few years… But in bolstering their pass rush with former Chargers edge defender Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle showed a nice bit of scouting, and an outstanding (if uncharacteristic) understanding of price vs. value. The Seahawks got him on a two-year, $20 million deal with $10.5 million guaranteed, which is an excellent contract for a pass-rusher on the rise.”

Related

Seahawks to meet top free agent OT Trent Brown tomorrow

Story continues

List