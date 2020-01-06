The NFL reached a new season-high in viewership when the Seattle Seahawks traveled to Philadelphia in the Wild Card round.

The game drew 35.8 million viewers according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Daily, the highest rating for any television event since Super Bowl LIII.

Also, as expected, the game drew it's largest rating from the Seattle area, followed by Philadelphia.

It was a slight drop from last season's 35.9 million viewers of Eagles-Bears in the same timeslot during Wild Card weekend, but that's probably due to the size of the Chicago market relative to Seattle.

Regardless, the nation tuned to watch the Seahawks defeat the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Seahawks-Eagles becomes the most watched event since the Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest