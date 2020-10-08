Seahawks eager to see how Damon Harrison fits into their defensive line originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

At long last, Damnon Harrison is a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Fans have been clamoring for Seattle to sign the defensive tackle better known as “Snacks” for quite some time now.

Harrison was signed to the Seahawks practice squad on Wednesday after clearing the league’s COVID-19 protocols last week. Harrison has appeared in 117 career games over eight seasons, racking up 485 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, 11.0 sacks, 10 passes defended and one interception.

“Damon has been a real force in the league, and he’s got a real special style,” Pete Carroll said on Wednesday. “He’s so big and strong and stout in the middle. This opportunity to get him now and get him on the practice squad is to get him some chance to work and get ready and learn what we’re doing. We’ll see where he can fit in as soon as possible.”

Adding Harrison to the practice squad was a wise move by Seattle because it allows the team to protect everyone on the active roster. Should the Seahawks choose, they could flex Harrison up from the practice squad for the next two games before ever having to use a 53-man roster spot on him.

It’s a smart way to take advantage of the new COVID-19 roster rules.

“We’re trying to take full advantage of that,” Carroll said.

Carroll noted that in addition to Harrison’s run-stuffing ability, the defensive tackle’s character and personality should provide a boost to the locker room chemistry as well.

Seattle’s head coach wouldn’t commit to whether or not Harrison would be flexed up for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Let me see him on the practice field first,” Carroll said. “I’ve got to see what he looks like running around. Learning the defense – he’ll be fine there. He’s a really smart football player. That’s not going to be a problem. It’s just how fit he is. He’s a big man, and so we’ve got to see what he looks like.”

If I were a betting man, I’d guess Harrison is active for primetime in Week 5. Even if his conditioning only allows him to play 10 or so snaps, it’s still worthwhile to utilize the ability to flex him up without having to subject anyone else on the active roster to waivers.