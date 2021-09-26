Seahawks all duds in demoralizing 30-17 loss to Minnesota

A week after blowing a two-score lead in the fourth quarter to the Titans, the Seahawks followed it up with another demoralizing effort against the Vikings.

Despite leading 17-7 early, the Seahawks quickly squandered their lead before halftime and never threatened the Vikings again. Minnesota finally snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Seahawks with a 30-17 victory on Sunday afternoon.

With the Rams defeating the defending champion Buccaneers and the Cardinals taking care of business against the Jaguars, the Seahawks’ inability to defeat the Vikings is costly. At 1-2, Seattle widens the gap between their position at the bottom of the division and their rivals all undefeated at the time of this article.

It was a miserable effort. No one should be happy, or highlighted as a stud.

No. 1 Dud - The defense... again

I'm beginning to sound like a broken record when it comes to discussing how pitiful the Seahawks defense looks. But until they make any improvement, this criticism is going to stick. Despite rapid improvement in the second half of last season and considerable investment with drafting, trades, and finances, the fact the Seahawks defense is still atrocious is beyond frustrating. In the first half the Seahawks offense gained 308 yards, enjoyed 9.3 yards per play and did not punt once. They trailed 21-17 by intermission after losing a 10-point lead. From start to finish, Kirk Cousins.... yes, Kirk Cousins... and the Vikings bullied Seattle's defense because there was little resistance. Only one sack and one pass defense was all the Seahawks could muster against a team that hasn't beaten them since 2009.

No. 2 Dud - Tre Flowers

The defense as a whole has been a disaster, but I would be remiss if I did not give special attention to cornerback Tre Flowers. Going into this season, cornerback was easily the weakest position on the roster. Through three games it is evident it still is. Headlining this Seahawks kryptonite is the much-maligned Tre Flowers. It has been painfully evident for years now Flowers has no business being a starter in the NFL, and each season he manages to regress even further. In 2021 Flowers is continually being picked on and torched by opposing offenses. Last week he failed to contain running back Derrick Henry on his 60-yard touchdown run. Against Minnesota, all Vikings receivers seemed to enjoy a 10-yard window of space around them when Flowers was attempting to cover. The 12th Man has been wondering this for a while now... when will Flowers finally reach the end of the shockingly long leash this coaching staff has allowed him?

No. 3 Dud - Second half offense... AGAIN

Now I REALLY am a broken record. For a second straight week the Seahawks offense completely wilted post-halftime. Despite having 308 first half yards the Seahawks finished with 389. Yes, you read that correctly. The Seahawks barely mustered 81-yards through two quarters of play and were shutout in the second half. For the record, 39 of those yards came in the final 23 seconds of the game when the game was clearly decided and Minnesota was in prevent mode. In fairness, the Seahawks offense could barely get on the field with the defense's inability to slow the Vikings down. That being said, anyone holding onto a Russell Wilson MVP ticket might want to look into seeing if they can sell it to someone else. Because it is looking like that train has left the station.

No. 4 Dud - Seahawks as contenders

As it stands, this Seahawks team isn't a contender. Not just for the Super Bowl, or even the division crown, but perhaps as a Wild Card playoff team. Unless the defense begins to figure it out fast, and the offense decides to show up after halftime, this Seahawks team won't be making any noise by the time December rolls around. Could the Seahawks find a way to right the ship and get back to where their expectations are? Sure. Russell Wilson is too good and this team is far too well coached to bet against them figuring it out. But sitting at 1-2 and looking up at the dominant Rams, surging Cardinals, and solid 49ers, the 2021 season already feels in on the brink of collapse. [listicle id=75722]

