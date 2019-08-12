Seahawks' Duane Brown named to Pro Football Focus' Top-10 Offensive Tackles list

Duane Brown hasn't even taken the field yet this preseason, but the Seattle Seahawks left tackle is already winning.

Brown came in at No. 8 in Pro Football Focus' top-10 offensive tackles heading into the 2019 NFL Season. In 501 pass-blocking snaps last year, Brown allowed 21 quarterback pressures and just six combined sacks and hits.

Brown's veteran leadership brought talent to Seattle's offensive line, helping the unit climb from 29th overall in pass-blocking efficiency in 2017 to 17th in 2018. The Seahawks offensive line is ranked 23rd overall heading into the 2019 season.

The 33-year-old was also the only member of Seattle's projected o-line starters to receive a top 65.0 grade in 2018. He finished with an impressive 82.3 from PFF last season, checking in at No. 78 overall on the Top 101 list.

Brown has been persistent in his messaging this season: he believes the Seahawks' blockers could very well be one of the best units in the NFL. Seattle returned starters Justin Britt, Germain Ifedi and D.J. Fluker, as well as Brown, and added former Pro Bowler Mike Iupati at guard this offseason.

If Brown's confidence in the offensive line holds true, the Seahawks could very well be demoralizing to opposing defenses once the regular season gets underway.

