Seahawks, Duane Brown agree to rework final year of contract

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Seattle Seahawks and their starting left tackle Duane Brown have come to an agreement to rework his contract as it enters its final year.

It seems Brown will be getting a $7 million signing bonus plus another $4 million in salary.

Brown is also getting injury protection for next season.

Prior to this new agreement, Brown’s previous deal was set to pay him $10 million in base salary. In the hopes of getting a new contract, Brown had been “holding-in” at Seahawks training camp by showing up but not actually practicing. He was a full participant yesterday, though.

Brown turned 36 years old last week and has been in the league since 2008. He’s still blocking at a high level, though.

The other Seahawk who has a contract dispute is free safety Quandre Diggs, but he also returned to practice yesterday. Both are expected to play in Sunday’s regular season opener against the Colts.

