Seahawks go DT, then G in this 3-round ESPN 2024 NFL mock draft

ESPN has a new 2024 NFL mock draft out this morning. It was a two-man effort between Field Yates and Mel Kiper, exchanging pick selections through three rounds.

When the Seattle Seahawks were on the clock in Round 1, Yates picked Texas DT Byrony Murphy II at No. 16 overall.

“Seattle needs to hammer the interior of the defensive line at some point early in the draft, and Murphy is the best defensive tackle in the class. He is explosive as a pass-rusher, and he plays with power, torque and leverage in the running game.”

This fits with recent reporting from ESPN which suggests that the Seahawks will not allow Murphy to fall past them in the first round. Murphy (6-foot-1, 297 pounds) is a bit small for a pro tackle but his tape suggest enormous potential at this level, even if the Aaron Donald comps are a bit much.

When Seattle was on the clock again in Round 3 it was Kiper’s turn to pick. He had them taking Michigan guard Zak Zinter at No. 81 overall.

“Zinter broke his leg against Ohio State in November, forcing him to miss the Wolverines’ College Football Playoff run. I don’t think there’s any reason to worry about him missing his rookie season, though. Seattle has just two picks in the first two days of the draft, and it has to add competition at guard with one of those.”

Zinter (6-foot-6, 322 pounds) has experience with head coach Mike Macdonald and earned strong grades in run blocking and pass blocking last season from PFF. He might be able to start at right guard Week 1 for the Seahawks, assuming that he can beat out Anthony Bradford for the job.

