Seahawks DT Quinton Jefferson’s post-game quote sums up Wild Card loss to 49ers

Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson didn’t make an All-Pro or a Pro Bowl team this year. If anything, he should win an award for being the most quotable player on the roster.

Following his team’s loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Jefferson summed up the game pretty perfectly:

Seahawks DE Quinton Jefferson: “They whipped our ass. You seen it. They could do whatever they want. It was a frustrating game.” Part of Jefferson's response when asked about the 68-yard Christian McCaffrey run: "Moses. That shit split like the Red Sea." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 15, 2023

The Seahawks actually played the 49ers very well in the first half, taking a one-point lead into the locker room. Unfortunately, their long-standing issues defending the run and pressuring the quarterback resurfaced in the second half, which was utterly dominated by San Francisco aside from a garbage time touchdown for DK Metcalf. On offense, a red zone fumble by Geno Smith late in the third quarter seems to have shattered the team’s confidence and with it any hope of a comeback.

While they should be proud of what they did overall this season, it’s abundantly clear that there’s a huge gap between the Seahawks and their chief rivals.

