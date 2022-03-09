Seahawks DT Poona Ford, CB Tre Brown share same reaction to Bobby Wagner news

The Seattle Seahawks decided to blow the whole thing up and rebuild after all. Today they agreed to trade their franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and have also informed middle linebacker Bobby Wagner that he’s being released.

Together, the two moves mean a new era of Seattle football is beginning. Not everyone is thrilled about the fresh start, though. Defensive tackle Poona Ford and cornerback Tre Brown both shared the same reaction on Twitter after the news broke about Wagner being cut.

The NFL is a business and a brutal one and the players know that, but it’s hard to imagine the locker room as a whole is happy right now.

Wilson’s whole toxic positivity act may have grown tiresome but he unquestionably made them a more competitive team. Meanwhile, Wagner was universally beloved and respected.

If the Seahawks let Quandre Diggs walk too, there’ll be trouble.

