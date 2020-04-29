Seahawks DT Jarran Reed sold No. 90 to Jadeveon Clowney, then took it back for free a year later

Presumably, it was well worth it for Jarran Reed to wear No. 91 for a year.

Players get attached to numbers, and Reed was in No. 90 with the Seattle Seahawks when they acquired Jadeveon Clowney from the Houston Texans last year. Clowney was also attached to No. 90.

Clowney paid a good price to get No. 90 from Reed, a standout defensive tackle for the Seahawks who switched to No. 91.

“It wasn’t cheap, I’ll tell you that,” Clowney said last year, according to ESPN 710 in Seattle. “I knew he wasn’t going to come up off it cheap, so I was expecting to pay for it.”

And after one year, Clowney was a free agent and Reed was back in No. 90. Shrewd.

Jadeveon Clowney bought No. 90 for a steep price

Reed said on Twitter that he’s wearing No. 90 again.

To clarify all questions yes i am back in number 90 — jarran reed (@1j_reed) April 29, 2020

Reed’s Twitter bio still has a picture of him wearing No. 90. All’s well that ends well.

And if Clowney re-signs with the Seahawks, maybe Reed can double dip and get Clowney to pay for No. 90 again.

Jarran Reed took No. 91 after he sold his old No. 90 to new teammate Jadeveon Clowney last season. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Clowney still unsigned

The chances of Clowney returning to Seattle don’t seem too great. Clowney is the best player still available after the draft and more than a month of free agency, and most indications are he won’t return to the Seahawks. They drafted Tennessee edge rusher Darrell Taylor in the second round. That doesn’t mean they wouldn’t welcome Clowney back, but they’re preparing for Clowney moving on.

Reed taking back No. 90 might be another sign that the Seahawks are assuming Clowney will be playing elsewhere next season. Though it still is up in the air where he will land after taking his time to get the best possible deal.

And if he goes to a team that already has a No. 90, Clowney will have to cut another check. He might have to cut one if he returns to the Seahawks, too.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:



