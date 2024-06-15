Seahawks DT Byron Murphy threw first pitch at the Mariners game

The Seattle Seahawks may have drafted Byron Murphy II to play defense for them, but there’s nothing that says he can’t try his hand at a little baseball… at least, for ceremonial purposes.

Last night at the Mariners game, the Seahawks’ first round draft choice threw out the opening pitch. So far, I think it is safe to say the Seattle faithful are excited about Murphy’s presense in the Emerald City, regardless of which sport he is participating in.

From the trenches to the diamond 🏈💎



We’re fired up to have @Seahawks first-round pick @ByronMurphyII and members of their 2024 NFL Draft class at the ballpark tonight. pic.twitter.com/69Hue7kOCX — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 15, 2024

The Mariners are hosting the reigning World Series champions, the Texas Rangers, for a crucial divisional series this weekend. Fortunately, Seattle prevailed in game one as they held on for a narrow 3-2 victory on Friday night. As it stands, the Mariners are currently 41-31 and hold a 6.5 lead over the 33-36 Rangers for first place in the AL West.

It is always fun to see a little crossover between the Seahawks and Mariners. Last year, Julio Rodriguez raised the iconic 12th Man Flag before the game against the Steelers. The year prior, catcher Cal Raleigh had similar honors as well.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire