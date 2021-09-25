Seahawks DT Bryan Mone ready to go Week 3 against the Vikings

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone was a full participant in Friday’s practice, a good indication he’ll be available and ready to go Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.

Mone impressed in his first outing this season, but was inactive last week for the Titans game as he battled an elbow injury.

“There’s no doubt that we missed him last week,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday. “He’s such a load in the middle, he played so well early. He’s been really consistent for us. We did miss him last week. I’m thrilled to tell you he is playing, and he’ll be ready to go.”

Carroll continued to gush about the defensive tackle and his role for Sunday, when he’s expected to contribute significantly.

“He’s just one of the heart and soul guys in the program and everybody’s favorite, and he plays so darn hard,” Carroll said. “He’ll be a great boost to us. He’ll help Al (Woods) and Poona (Ford) inside and keep the rotation alive like we started of the season.

“Hopefully we’ll get to see a good deal of him and a good rotation with that.”

