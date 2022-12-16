Seahawks DT Bryan Mone carried off the field, ruled out vs. 49ers

Seattle’s ailing run defense took yet another massive blow early against the 49ers. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone was carried off the field and into the blue medical tent after a knee injury.

Losing Mone is a huge loss for the Seahawks, who are already without Al Woods due to his Achilles. Without Mone or Woods, the Seahawks do not have a true nose tackle left to replace these two.

On the drive Mone went down, the 49ers scored their first touchdown of the game only five plays later. However, the Seahawks defense was already struggling with containing star running back Christian McCaffrey, who at the time of writing this article already has 67 total yards in the game.

Mone was shortly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt is going to have to get creative if the Seahawks have any hope at slowing San Francisco down.

