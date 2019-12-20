Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods has been suspended for four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Seahawks DT Al Woods is being suspended 4 games for violating the NFL's policy on PEDs, sources say. He started 5 games for Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2019

Woods has played in all 14 games this season, starting five, and has accumulated 32 total tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries. It's a huge loss for Seattle as Woods has been playing at a high level all season. He's the Seahawks seventh-best defensive player in 2019 according to Pro Football Focus, who has given him 70.3 overall grade and a 77.7 run defense grade.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Practice squad DT Bryan Mone is likely to be promoted in the wake of this news. Mone started the season on Seattle's active roster before being waived in Week 4. He's made three combined tackles in 71 snaps.

This is the second the Seahawks second suspension this week as Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely on Monday for violating the leagues PED policy and substance abuse policy.

Woods is currently playing out a one-year deal with Seattle worth $2.25 million. His four games include the postseason, which means he could return in the Seahawks third playoff game should Seattle make it that far. Any remaining games on the suspension would carry into 2020.

Seahawks DT Al Woods suspended 4 games for violating NFL's PED policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest