Seahawks DT Al Woods hit with four-game PED suspension

The Seahawks were already thin because of injuries, now comes another suspension.

Veteran defensive tackle Al Woods has been suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Woods was signed this spring and has played in all 14 games for the Seahawks, starting five. His absence comes at a time when the Seahawks defense is thinned by injuries and illnesses in recent weeks.

Woods spent the first nine years of his career with the Buccaneers, Steelers, Titans, and Colts, along with a short stint with the Seahawks.