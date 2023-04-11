Seahawks' Dre'Mont Jones eager about 'putting people on notice' after slighted by Broncos

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones feels slighted by his old team, and he’s eager about “putting people on notice” now that he’s left the Denver Broncos.

Jones believes he should have been in Seattle sooner as part of the Russell Wilson trade that sent the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to Denver last year.

When free agency began in March, the Seahawks swooped in to offer Jones a three-year, $51.53 million deal, with $23 million guaranteed.

“(The Broncos) should have just traded me from the jump. But it was cool it kind of came full circle for Seattle a little bit,” Jones told reporters during a Zoom news conference Monday.

“I was included in the trade, and Denver said no. … But Denver didn’t pay me my proper respects. So, I’m here because they respected me from the jump.”

Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, then with the Denver Broncos, chases down Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. during an Oct. 30, 2022 game.

ON THE MOVE: Falcons land former No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah in trade with Lions

OPINION: Ravens' signing of OBJ could help mend shaky relationship with Lamar Jackson

Jones said he received interest from several teams at the start of free agency last month, but “Seattle came in hot.”

“It was a long day, and Seattle kind of came in almost out of nowhere,” Jones said. “They showed a lot of interest, and they motivated me to come here more and more.”

Jones tied his career high with 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss last season in 13 games. He missed the final four games with a hip injury. He’s accounted for at least 5.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and at least seven tackles for loss in each of the last three seasons in Denver.

Jones characterized himself as a high motor player who loves to attack and apply pressure. He hopes to stand out more after feeling wanted by the Seahawks.

“I feel like I always get overshadowed or overlooked,” he said. “I feel like I do a lot more than what can be seen by the eyes of an inexperienced scout. I do a lot of different dynamic things that help make plays for others. I’m definitely an active player. I’m always doing something, whether in the run or pass game, that goes unnoticed sometimes. I’m looking forward to putting people on notice.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dre'Mont Jones: DL excited to be with Seahawks after Broncos stint