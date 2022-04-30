Seahawks draft picks: Grades for Seattle selections in 2022 NFL Draft

The Seahawks had quite the route to a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Seattle spent two first-rounders, including the pick that turned into the No. 10 pick in this year's draft, to acquire safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets. But after trading Russell Wilson to Denver earlier this offseason, the Seahawks now have the No. 9 pick in the first round.

Here's the Seahawks' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL DRAFT PICK TRACKER: NFL Draft 2022: First round picks, live instant grades, trades, updates

TV INFO: How to watch 2022 NFL Draft first round on TV, live stream

1st Round, No. 9 overall (from Denver) | Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Instant grade: A

Analysis: The final of the top three tackles goes to Seattle at No. 9. The Seahawks finally get a franchise tackle. Cross' footwork and pass-pro technique makes him a top 10 pick.

2nd Round, No. 40 overall (from Denver) | Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

Instant grade: A

Analysis: I love this pick. A weak spot of mine when looking at young, raw pass-rushing defensive ends is that projection is difficukt without seeing some progression in college. Mafe got better with handwork and understanding angles when engaged, and the athleticism is undeniable. If he can have moderate success as a situation pass rusher as a rookie, that's a good start. High ceiling.

2nd Round, No. 41 overall | Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Walker is the very best pure-runner running back in this draft. His pass-catching ability was underdeveloped; often, his drops and wayward pass targets made it look like he had never been coached as a out-of-the-backfield pass catcher. Walker is too good to not improve there. Good pick.

3rd Round, No. 72 overall | Abraham Lucas, OL, Washington State

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Did Seattle just find its bookend tackles in a single weekend? Lucas may not start immediately a la Charles Cross, but he is a prototypical right tackle. I liked him more than others. The run game progression will come.

Story continues

4th Round, No. 109 overall (from NY Jets) |

5th Round, No. 145 overall (from Detroit via Denver) |

5th Round, No. 153 overall |

7th Round, No. 229 overall |

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Seahawks draft picks: Grades for Seattle selections in 2022 NFL Draft