The Seahawks should draft Jalen Carter, if available

The debate rages on what the Seattle Seahawks should do with their No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In reality, the Seahawks are in quite an advantageous position. They seemingly have endless options, all of which should satisfy fans no matter where they decide to go.

Perhaps they have found the next quarterback of the future and decide they simply cannot live without him. They could draft him at No. 5, or they use No. 5 as part of a package to trade up. Maybe they want to play it safe and go with pass rush specialist Will Anderson from Alabama. Certainly not a bad option, as Anderson would surely improve Seattle’s defensive front.

Or they could roll the dice on the best defensive line prospect in this year’s draft, and the best one in the last few drafts: Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

There is plenty of controversy surrounding this pick. Carter was arrested earlier this spring in connection to a drag race incident where two people – including a teammate – lost their lives in a crash. While Carter did not cause the crash, engaging in such behavior and then fleeing the scene shows remarkable lack of proper judgement.

Then there was his disastrous pro day, where he showed up overweight and struggled so much with drills he couldn’t finish.

All of this sound like reasonable reasons to pass on a player like this. By the end of this process, the Seahawks are going to know more about him than any of us ever will. If the Seattle decides the juice isn’t worth the squeeze, I will understand. But man, what a drink it could be if they pick him.

Let’s not beat around the bush here. Carter is an absurdly talented prospect to the point where he might just be the best overall player at any position in the draft. The potential with him on Seattle’s defensive line, especially paired with Dre’Mont Jones, is enough to keep any quarterback awake at night.

I don’t want to dismiss concerns about him. I sincerely do not, because they are valid. I do, however, want to point out he would be under the tutelage of the best molder of young men in the NFL: head coach Pete Carroll, who prides himself on making better humans, not just better players.

It doesn’t take a cartographer to know Seattle, WA is a long ways away from Athens, GA. Perhaps what Carter needs most to get his career – and life – pointed in the right direction is being completely removed and in a spot where he has a good system around him.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire