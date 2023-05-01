Seahawks draft efforts this season were continuation of last year

The Seattle Seahawks have already received high marks for their 2023 NFL draft class, including an A+ grade from Touchdown Wire.

Coach Pete Carroll equates this class with the successful picks from last season.

“Can I just say, it’s just an observation from how we walk out of this thing, it feels like we’ve continued from where we left off last year in the draft effort, just the kinds of people, the opportunities that the guys are going to be faced with when they come here and they see their chances,” Carroll told reporters Saturday afternoon. “It’s going to feel like last year in some regards. So it’s our job to do a good job to knit that together and make sure that that happens so we maintain the momentum and the movement.”

“But we loved last year’s class and we’re fired up about this year’s class and it just feels like we’ve added onto it, and I’m really proud of the work that all the guys did and where we are right now,” Carroll continued. “And you have met a lot of these players and you can tell that they’re the kind of guys that we love and it feels like an extension of some really good stuff. So we’ve got to prove that, but it’s there for us to do.

“So it’s really exciting.”

