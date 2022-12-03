Seahawks downgrade Travis Homer to out

Seahawks running back Travis Homer will not play Sunday against the Rams. The team downgraded him to out Saturday afternoon.

Homer was questionable with an illness and a knee injury but did not make the trip with his teammates.

Homer had a touchdown reception in last week’s game, and he has nine rushes for 43 yards and 10 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown this season. He also is a core special teams player to 104 special teams snaps and 99 offensive snaps this season.

The Seahawks also announced they elevated receiver Laquon Treadwell and linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad.

Treadwell, a 2016 first-round selection of the Vikings, made his Seahawks’ debut last week. He played seven snaps on offense and two on special teams.

“Hopefully, we will play him more. He didn’t do anything to keep us from thinking that,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team website. “He looks like a good ball player. He is really comfortable with the game. He has experience, and we can feel that, so it’s a good addition for us. I would expect him to be more involved in the next few weeks.”

This is the third consecutive elevation for Jones, meaning that if the Seahawks want him for game action beyond this week, they will have to add him to the 53-player roster. The undrafted rookie has seen significant time on special teams, playing 48 percent of the snaps against Tampa Bay and 50 percent in last week’s game against Las Vegas.

