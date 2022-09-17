Seahawks downgrade Justin Coleman, Joey Blount to out

The Seahawks traveled to the Bay Area without a couple of defensive backs. The team ruled out cornerback Justin Coleman and safety Joey Blount on Saturday.

Coleman was questionable with a calf injury, and the Seahawks listed Blount as doubtful after adding him to the practice report with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Artie Burns (groin) remains questionable.

Seattle needed depth at the position, though, and elevated cornerback Xavier Crawford off the practice squad.

Crawford, a sixth-round pick in 2019, has appeared in 21 games with two starts in his career. Most of his playing time came last year in Chicago when he played 13 games with two starts. He played for then Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who is now Seattle’s associate head coach-defense.

With Coleman out, the Seahawks will need someone to fill his role as the nickel corner. Rookie Coby Bryant is expected to fill in.

