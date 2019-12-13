Seahawks downgrade Jadeveon Clowney to out

The Seahawks have ruled out defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

The team listed him as questionable earlier in the day after Clowney had a limited practice.

Clowney has the flu, which kept him away from the building part of the week, as well as the core muscle injury he has played through much of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He played 41 of 70 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Rams and made two tackles.

Carroll said Monday that Clowney was “hurting.”

Clowney had missed only one game, sitting out the Week 12 win over the Eagles.