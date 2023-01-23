Seahawks double up on Edge prospects in this NFL.com 2023 mock draft

In Daniel Jeremiah’s first 2023 mock draft at NFL.com, the Seahawks doubled up on edge prospects.

First, he had them selecting Texas Tech Edge Tyree Wilson (6-foot-6, 275 pounds) with the No. 5 overall pick:

“Pete Carroll admitted after the season that the Seahawks needed more difference-makers in their front seven. Wilson is a tall, long and rangy pass rusher. He can also set a physical edge against the run.”

In Jeremia’s mock, the Bears took Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter at No. 1 overall and the Cardinals picked Alabama Edge Will Anderson at No. 3, so Wilson was the best defensive lineman available. He also has some very unique physical characteristics, including an 86″ wingspan.

That’s the kind of trait Pete Carroll and John Schneider will find hard to pass up on, especially if Carter and Anderson are both off the board already. As for the numbers, Wilson posted a total of 14 sacks and 27.5 tackles for a loss over his last two college seasons.

Here’s a look at Wilson’s 2022 highlight reel.

When Seattle was on the clock again at No. 20 overall, Jeremiah had them taking Iowa Edge Will McDonald IV:

“The 23-year-old has elite get-off and can really bend at the top of his rush, but he’ll need to continue to add strength at the pro level. McDonald would team up with Uchenna Nwosu and Wilson (SEE: No. 5 pick above) to juice up the Seahawks’ pass rush.”

McDonald (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) put up some very impressive numbers in his 48 games at Iowa State. That includes two double-digit sack seasons and finishing with 34 all together. He also had 40.5 tackles for a loss, seven pass deflections and 10 forced fumbles.

Here’s the tape on McDonald.

While we do expect the Seahawks to use multiple picks on defensive linemen, this might be a bit early to start taking edge prospects – excluding Anderson, anyway. Edge might be the deepest position group in this draft class, so Seattle may be able to wait on that spot and address some of their other roster needs first.

