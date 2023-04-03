Seahawks double up on DL in Round 1 of this 2023 NFL mock draft

Free agency is over, so now we have a clearer idea of what each team’s needs are heading into the 2023 NFL draft. In the case of the Seahawks, they’re clearly 100% focused on improving their defensive front-seven – especially their defensive line. In a new three-round mock draft from Curt Popejoy at Draft Wire, the Seahawks double up on a pair of highly-ranked DL prospects in the first round.

Here’s who Seattle selected in the three-round mock.

Pick No. 5: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Pick No. 20: Pitt DL Calijah Kancey

Pick No. 37: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

Pick No. 52: Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Pick No. 83: Auburn LB Owen Pappoe

