Seahawks don't expect Jerome Baker on the field until training camp

The Seahawks have been installing their new defense at OTAs without having linebacker Jerome Baker on the field.

Baker had wrist surgery before he signed with the team in March and head coach Mike Macdonald said on Thursday that Baker also has "lower body stuff he's working through" this spring. As a result, the team doesn't expect to have him on the field until they get to training camp.

"He's working through some things right now," Macdonald said, via the team's website. "We probably won't see him until training camp. He's going to be fine, but right now we won't see him out in OTAs."

Macdonald said the team is "trying to be creative in the building to make sure" Baker gets all that he can out of the offseason program despite the lack of time on the field and will be "ready to roll" for his first season in Seattle.