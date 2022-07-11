Seahawks have ‘done their homework’ on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Ever since trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have been embroiled in conversation about what they will do at the quarterback position. After electing to not pick one of the rookie signal callers in the 2022 NFL draft, rumors began to swirl about Seattle potentially being interested in acquiring Baker Mayfield from the Browns.

Alas, the Mayfield ship has sailed, as the Panthers recently traded for the former Sooner standout. Of course, the Seahawks were reportedly never too interested in Mayfield. However, there could be another quarterback linked to the Seahawks in the never-ending cottage industry of offseason speculation… and this one is a lot closer to Seattle’s orbit.

The 49ers have been in the process for nearly half a year to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. With his injury history, a lofty asking price and the quarterback market as a whole drying up, the 49ers have not been able to trade Garoppolo as of yet. But according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have done the requisite filmwork on their division rival.

From @SportsCenter with @HannahStormESPN *Deshaun Watson timeline *49ers’ hurdles in a Jimmy Garoppolo trade *Seattle has done its homework on the QB, at least worth watching here. pic.twitter.com/EweBXLeVEB — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 11, 2022

It’s of course worth emphasizing this does not mean the Seahawks are interested in trading for Garoppolo. It is long established general manager John Schneider is in on every phone call and considers every option.

Although it is certainly worth noting this information has now gone public, and the Seahawks have at least considered Garoppolo. Who does it benefit to have this information out there? Could it be the Seahawks trying to show they are planning to wait out their division rival and snag their quarterback with a lowered asking price? Or could it be the 49ers trying to drum up more interest in Garoppolo?

Regardless of where this information came from, the Seahawks should avoid going after Garoppolo. I recently wrote about how it doesn’t make sense for the Seahawks to spend future draft capital and valuable cap space on a one-year rental in Baker Mayfield. My position is the same for Garoppolo but stronger, since at this point the Seahawks have a much better idea of what he brings to the table as a player… and what he leaves off it as well.