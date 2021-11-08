Seahawks have done ‘extensive research’ on WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Seattle Seahawks could be in the running to sign a well-known wide receiver who could hit the open market on Monday. Now that the Cleveland Browns have released Odell Beckham Jr., if he passes through waivers, he’ll become a free agent and able to sign with the team of his choosing.

The Seahawks could be just the team he’s looking for, according to USA TODAY’s Mike Jones.

” . . . Another potential suitor to keep an eye on is the Seattle Seahawks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation,” Jones wrote Sunday night. “The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the team.”

The Seahawks have shown strong interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr., source says. Quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass for a Beckham signing, and in recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout. https://t.co/3nGqf1yri9 via @usatoday — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) November 8, 2021

“The Seahawks have shown strong interest in acquiring the wide receiver, the person said,” Jones continued. “Quarterback Russell Wilson has urged Seahawks brass for a Beckham signing, and in recent days, team officials have done extensive research on the wideout.”

Seattle hasn’t been a team to shy away from signing big-name talent in the past and may want to do just that to appease Mr. Wilson going forward.

Stay tuned, the next couple of days could be a wild ride!

