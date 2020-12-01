Seahawks dominate Eagles in first half but lead only 14-6 at halftime

The Seahawks dominated the Eagles in the first half, but they lead only 14-6 at halftime.

The Eagles went three-and-out on their first five possessions for minus-1 net yards. They had 15 offensive plays to Seattle’s 14 points.

But the Eagles put together a 15-play, 75-yard drive before halftime. They got away with a missed call by officials, which would have added to their lost yardage total and might have forced a punt.

With the Eagles at the Seattle 36-yard line, Jason Kelce snapped the ball low and way behind the line of scrimmage. Carson Wentz got it, ran away from defenders before heaving the ball downfield. The ball did not get back to the line of scrimmage, though officials somehow missed that fact and announced it had.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was livid on the sideline, but that call was not reviewable.

Instead of second-and-forever, the Eagles lived to see another day with a second-and-10.

And tight end Dallas Goedert ended up catching a 3-yard touchdown pass from Wentz with 12 seconds left in the half, though Jake Elliott‘s extra point was wide left.

Derek Barnett made two fourth-down stops of the Seahawks on Seattle’s first two drives, keeping the game close.

The Seahawks, though, got rolling on their final two drives (not counting a kneel down to end the half) with touchdowns by David Moore and Chris Carson. Moore scored on a 1-yard pass from Russell Wilson on a touchdown set by 52-yard reception by DK Metcalf, and Carson got in on a 16-yard run.

Metcalf has seven catches for 118 yards. Wilson is 13-of-18 for 152 yards and a touchdown. Carson has five carries for 32 yards and a touchdown and two receptions for 18 yards.

Wentz is 7-of-17 for 30 yards and a touchdown and has two carries for 33 yards.

The Eagles have 74 yards to the Seahawks’ 194.

