What do we make of Seahawks dominant win vs. Giants 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what do we make of the Seattle Seahawks dominant Week 4 win against the New York Giants.
"GMFB" discusses what do we make of the Seattle Seahawks dominant Week 4 win against the New York Giants.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Giants' rough start to the season got even worse on Monday night.
The Seahawks had a huge bounce-back performance in an overtime win at Detroit. Scott Pianowski examines that and more fantasy developments from Week 2.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
Adams hadn't played since Week 1 of last season. He was upset after being ruled out five minutes into his return.
Christian McCaffrey is fantasy's top overall scorer through four weeks, but running back as a whole has offered few right answers.
As their regular season wound down, players held a meeting in which the veterans went over what to expect in the postseason.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
It's the most glorious time of the year for baseball fans.
Travis Kelce was already a football star, but after being linked to Taylor Swift, now he’s in an entirely different orbit.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all four of the MLB Wild Card series and tell you what the series is going to be about and which team neutral fans should be rooting for.
NBC said Sunday night's game drew about 2 million additional female viewers, and viewership among teen girls was up more than 50%.
Conditions weren't ideal for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and Miami to execute on Sunday in one particular way. That can serve as valuable information going forward.
If navigating injuries wasn't hard enough, fantasy managers must now factor in bye weeks. Andy Behrens has a list of pickups to address any roster holes.
Dan Titus reveals four guards ready to make a leap this NBA season and take their fantasy value to a new level.
The Rockets general manager found the allegations regarding Kevin Porter Jr. "deeply troubling."
After yet another devastating defeat on European soil, it's worth asking: What does the U.S. have to do to win on the road?
Rodney Harrison tried to get Chris Jones to rip Zach Wilson, to no avail.