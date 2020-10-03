Seahawks at Dolphins: Week 4 preview and prediction

This weekend the Seattle Seahawks will be taking their talents to South Beach to play the Miami Dolphins.

It will be the first time since 2016 these two teams have played, which was a 12-10 defensive slugfest victory for the Seahawks. It will also be the first time since 2012 – Russell Wilson’s rookie year – the Seahawks have made the trip to Miami, which is a game best remembered by a maintenance malfunction than the 24-21 Dolphins victory.

At the end of the third quarter, the sprinkler system went off during the middle of a play, a la Buffalo Wild Wings style. While these sorts of gaffes are always humorous, the laughs for the 12th Man stopped shortly after as the Seahawks gave up 17-unanswered points to blow a 21-7 fourth-quarter lead.

A lot has changed since then. The Legion of Boom is long gone, Miami’s 2012 first-round quarterback Ryan Tannehill is with the Titans, and Wilson has transformed from a neat rookie story to the front runner for league MVP.

The Seahawks will be entering Sunday short-handed as Jamal Adams and Jordyn Brooks have been ruled out. The Dolphins may have some considerable roster holes, but they are well-coached, competitive, and have proven themselves capable of upsetting anyone.

Prediction: Seahawks over Dolphins 31-27

The Dolphins can be quite frisky, and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been playing solid football. There is always a boom or bust potential with Fitzpatrick, but with a depleted Seahawks defense, the ‘Phins could very well move the chains at ease if there is some “Fitzmagic” on Sunday.

Not having Adams and Brooks will hurt, but when comparing the Seahawks and Dolphins, inputting all positives and negatives of both teams, Seattle should win this game regardless. Miami is improving but still rebuilding.

If the Seahawks can’t beat this Dolphins team without Adams or Brooks, then I doubt they would have beaten Miami with them either.

Wilson only needs two more touchdowns to have the NFL record for most touchdown passes through the first four weeks. If Wilson is able to stay cooking, then he’ll have the record and his first career win in Miami.

