Seahawks DL Leonard Williams turned 30 years old on Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks did not technically have a second round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. I qualify it with “technically” because technically the Seahawks used their second rounder to acquire defensive tackle Leonard Williams Considering how dominant he was in the trenches, even in a unit that struggled mightily last season, I believe it is safe to say the 12th Man is happy the second rounder was used in this capacity.

Now, Williams is here to say, after he inked a lucractive extension with Seattle. It has been a big offseason for Williams, and the celebrations for Big Cat continue, as he turned 30 years old yesterday!

Williams was a considerable problem for offensive lines last season. The monstrous defensive tackle was practically unblockable. His highlights from the 2023 season can be seen here.

The Seahawks defensive line will need Williams back in action for 2024, as the unit will look to improve under the leadership of new head coach Mike Macdonald. Considering how suffocating Baltimore’s defense was for the last two seasons under Macdonald, one can only hope Williams can help replicate the success in the Emerald City.

