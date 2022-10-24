Seahawks’ DK Metcalf won’t need surgery for knee injury

The Seattle Seahawks will not have to go long without wide receiver DK Metcalf, according to coach Pete Carroll.

The team got a “great report” about Metcalf, Carroll said Monday on his weekly radio show. The Pro Bowler went down late in the first quarter of the Seahawks' 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Pete Carroll tells @TheMikeSalk and @BrockHuard that DK Metcalf won't need surgery. He got "a great report" this morning that showed "he hurt his patellar some." Said Metcalf is determined to practice Wednesday, but Carroll sounded skeptical of that. Overall, he sounded relieved. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 24, 2022

He appeared to be hurt as he leaped for a catch in the end zone and fell to the ground as the pass fell incomplete. He had one catch for 12 yards in the game.

Carroll told reporters on Sunday that Metcalf’s X-rays in Los Angeles were negative. Dealing with a reported patellar tendon issue, there is no clear schedule for his return at this point. However, the 24-year-old is “determined to practice Wednesday,” Carroll told his radio show hosts Mike Salk and Brock Huard.

This is Metcalf’s fourth season with the team since being drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft. He has 418 receiving yards on 31 receptions with two touchdowns this season.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has no official return timeline, but hopes to practice Wednesday (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports).

Metcalf’s teammate, Tyler Lockett, recorded 45 yards on seven receptions Sunday. The Seahawks (4-3) have a potentially challenging game approaching as they face the 6-1 New York Giants at home on Sunday. They will also play the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before a Week 11 bye.

Without knowing exactly when he'll take the field again, Carroll says Metcalf's "attitude is exactly where you would want it to be."

Having established himself as one of the league’s young stars at the position, the Seahawks’ offense will be lucky if they can avoid an extended absence from Metcalf.