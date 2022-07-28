With training camp just underway, the Seahawks and wide receiver DK Metcalf have agreed on a big new contract.

It’s a three-year, $72 million extension with $58.2 million guaranteed, PFT has confirmed.

The 24-year-old Metcalf arrived in Seattle as the last pick of the second round of the 2019 NFL draft and has exceeded all expectations in his first three seasons, totaling 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns.

Metcalf would have been heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, but he and the Seahawks both indicated this offseason that they wanted to extend him beyond this year, and now they’ve done so, with a deal that will make Metcalf very well compensated now, and will give him the opportunity to hit free agency when he’s still in his prime.

Seahawks, DK Metcalf agree to three-year contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk