Seahawks Diggs, Reed among CBS Sports’ best defensive free agents

NFL teams are now moving full-speed ahead towards free agency – looking at both their own rosters and others around the league for the best possible players.

Before the new league year officially kicks off, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports took a look at the top 25 defensive players who could become available this March.

Two Seahawks made the list – safety Quandre Diggs at No. 18 and cornerback D.J. Reed at No. 20.

“Diggs has put together back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons and, similar to Jackson who we mentioned earlier on this list, simply has a knack for creating turnovers,” Sullivan writes. “The safety has 10 interceptions over the last two seasons and just put together a 2021 season where he notched a career-high 94 tackles. He also is only on record for giving up one touchdown last season and opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of just 63.4 when throwing in his direction.”

As for Reed, Sullivan had this to say . . .

“Reed is coming off a career year in 2021,” Sullivan notes. “The former fifth-round pick totaled a career-best 10 pass breakups to go along with two interceptions last season, while holding opposing quarterbacks to just a 47.7 completion percentage when targeted. Since ascending to a starter in Seattle’s secondary, there isn’t much to pick at in Reed’s game as he plays physical and is also solid against the run. The one knock is his size as he is just 5-foot-9, which could leave him exposed to bigger receivers.”

The 2022 new league year officially kicks off on Wednesday, March 16.

Related