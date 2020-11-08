The Bills ran for 190 yards in their Week 8 win over the Patriots and it seems that had a lot of impact on how the Seahawks put together their defensive game plan for Week 9.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday’s 44-34 loss that the Seahawks were expecting to see Buffalo keep the ball on the ground. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll went a different way, however.

The Bills ran the ball 16 times excluding three Josh Allen kneeldowns and Allen threw 38 times. He completed 31 of them for 415 yards.

“These guys didn’t even try to run the football today,” Carroll said, via Joe Fann of NBCSportsNorthwest.com. “We didn’t expect that to happen. We didn’t think they would totally abandon the running game. We had a real nice plan for how they were gonna run it. We have to be able to adapt better.”

Seattle was missing Shaquill Griffin at corner and Carroll said Quinton Dunbar “had a tough day” trying to keep up with the Bills receivers. He wasn’t alone on that front and the Seahawks will have to do a better job of adapting in the weeks to come.

Seahawks didn’t expect Bills to pass as much as they did originally appeared on Pro Football Talk