Seahawks designate wide receiver Dee Eskridge to return to practice

The Seattle Seahawks have designated wide receiver Dee Eskridge to return to practice following his placement on injured reserve.

Eskridge was placed on the injured reserve after sustaining a hand injury during the Seahawks’ Week 10 matchup against the Patriots in Munich, Germany.

Dee‘s is going to be out there — he was out there in the walk through today and great to see him back.

“Dee’s going to practice today,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday. “He was out there in the walkthrough today, and it was great to see him back.”

But while the second-year receiver is back on the practice field, it’s very unlikely he’ll be ready to go against the 49ers for Wild Card Weekend.

“He’s an explosive player,” Carroll continued. “He’s got a lot of firepower, as he’s always had. He’s been out for quite a while, it would be a lot to get him back this week but first have to see him in practice.

“Haven’t seen him in months, but seems like six weeks or something.”

Seattle announced another roster move on Tuesday, the Seahawks signed linebacker Chris Garrett to the practice squad.

