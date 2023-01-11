Seahawks designate wide receiver Dee Eskridge to return to practice

Liz Mathews
·1 min read

The Seattle Seahawks have designated wide receiver Dee Eskridge to return to practice following his placement on injured reserve.

Eskridge was placed on the injured reserve after sustaining a hand injury during the Seahawks’ Week 10 matchup against the Patriots in Munich, Germany.

Dee‘s is going to be out there — he was out there in the walk through today and great to see him back.

“Dee’s going to practice today,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday. “He was out there in the walkthrough today, and it was great to see him back.”

But while the second-year receiver is back on the practice field, it’s very unlikely he’ll be ready to go against the 49ers for Wild Card Weekend.

“He’s an explosive player,” Carroll continued. “He’s got a lot of firepower, as he’s always had. He’s been out for quite a while, it would be a lot to get him back this week but first have to see him in practice.

“Haven’t seen him in months, but seems like six weeks or something.”

Seattle announced another roster move on Tuesday, the Seahawks signed linebacker Chris Garrett to the practice squad.

Related

A look at Seahawks injury updates heading into Wild Card Weekend

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams wants new contract this offseason: 'I just want to be compensated for what I am'

    Quinnen Williams spoke very highly of what the Jets are building, but also said he wants a new contract before the Jets’ offseason program begins in April.

  • Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

  • Unprecedented heat wave in Europe smashes records during dead of winter

    Record heat made the first week of January feel more like spring or early summer across parts of Europe. Several cities measured the warmest temperatures on record for the months of December and January, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

  • Thai regulator probes Zipmex crypto exchange amid acquisition: report

    Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has written to cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex Thailand seeking clarification on whether it has been operating as a digital-asset fund manager without permission, according to a Bloomberg report.

  • College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate

    Nearly half of all full-time college students also work. SDI Productions via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Students who work while enrolled in college are about 20% less likely to complete their degrees than similar peers who don’t work, a large and meaningful decrease in predicted graduation rates. Among those who do graduate, working students take an average 0.6 of a semester longer to finish. This is mainly because students who wo

  • Nyheim Hines named AFC special teams player of the week

    There are weeks when it is difficult to come up with an AFC special teams player of the week and weeks when the choice is obvious. Week 18 was in the latter category. No one was going to vote for anyone other than Bills kickoff returner Nyheim Hines. After an emotional pregame ceremony honoring Damar [more]

  • Quandre Diggs is the NFC defensive player of the week

    The Seahawks needed overtime to beat the Rams on Sunday and they got in a position to win largely because of safety Quandre Diggs. Los Angeles quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to hit Van Jefferson with a deep pass down the left side. But Mayfield put too much air under it and Diggs sped over to [more]

  • The past three years for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) investors has not been profitable

    While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Douglas Dynamics, Inc. ( NYSE:PLOW ) share price has gained...

  • Jerry Jeudy is the AFC offensive player of the week

    A terrible Broncos season ended on a high note for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy had five catches for 154 yards in a 31-28 win over the Chargers. The 154 yards were a single-game best for Jeudy, who wrapped up his third NFL season last weekend. The NFL announced that Jeudy was named the AFC [more]

  • Jake Elliott named NFC special teams player of the week

    The Eagles were able to defeat the Giants and clinch the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and they needed several Jake Elliott kicks to do it. Elliott has now been named NFC special teams player of the week for his performance. He hit all five of his field goals from 32, 52, 39, 54, and [more]

  • Illumina Selected as One of America's Most JUST Companies

    Illumina has been named one of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC, for the fourth consecutive year.

  • House Democrats file, hand-deliver ethics complaint to George Santos

    A pair of House Democrats on Tuesday filed and hand-delivered to Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) a complaint urging the Ethics Committee to open an investigation into allegations the freshman congressman failed to file timely, accurate and complete financial disclosure reports. Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) filed the ethics complaint against Santos on…

  • Brazil retail sales post biggest drop in five months in November

    Retail sales volumes in Brazil posted in November their biggest drop in five months, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, affected by higher fuel prices and a weak Black Friday performance last year. Brazil's retail sales fell 0.6% in November from October, IBGE reported, a deeper drop than the 0.3% one expected by economists polled by Reuters and the first negative reading since July. The latest data came in as consumption stutters in Brazil amid a lack of credit growth, higher interest rates and rising consumer prices, research manager Cristiano Santos said in a statement.

  • Josh Allen named the AFC defensive player of the week

    The Jaguars needed a big play from their defense to wrap up the AFC South in Week 18 and they got it late in the fourth quarter. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins sacked Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs and defensive end Josh Allen scooped the ball up for a 37-yard touchdown. The score put the Jags up 20-16 [more]

  • Flights Gradually Resume after FAA Pause on Domestic Departures

    Flights across the United States were paused on Wednesday morning until 9 a.m. ET due to a Federal Aviation Administration system failure.

  • Which version of Russell Wilson will the Broncos get in 2023?

    "Everything has to fit together for the [QB] to play winning football. I think you saw what it would look [Sunday]," Jerry Rosburg said.

  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) investors are sitting on a loss of 78% if they invested a year ago

    Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning...

  • Alabama finishes the season at No. 5 in final AP poll

    Georgia’s mauling of TCU in Monday night’s national championship game wasn’t enough to help Alabama move up

  • Scandal-hit French FA boss Le Graet forced to step down

    French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has been forced to stand down just weeks after France's defeat in the World Cup final following a series of controversies, the body said on Wednesday.He is the second high-profile French sporting administrator to be forced to step down in recent weeks.

  • Chiefs Super Bowl history: When is the last time Kansas City made it to, won the Super Bowl?

    How many times have the Kansas City Chiefs played in the Super Bowl? When was the last time they've won it? Find out here.