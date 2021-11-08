Seahawks designate Russell Wilson to return from IR after doctor clears him

The Seahawks made Russell Wilson‘s return to practice official Monday, announcing they have designated him to return from injured reserve.

The Seahawks also will see the returns of receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) and cornerback Nigel Warrior (leg) to practice this week. It opens the 21-day window for the Seahawks to activate the players back to the active roster.

Wilson is expected to return to action this week.

In a video posted on social media earlier in the day, Wilson included a shot of Lambeau Field. The Seahawks play the Packers on Sunday.

Dr. Steve Shin, who performed Wilson’s surgery on Oct. 8, said in a statement that he has cleared the quarterback to return to football activities.

“On Oct. 7, 2021, Russell Wilson sustained severe injuries to the middle finger of his right (throwing) hand during a game,” Dr. Shin said in a statement. “He had immediate surgery the following day in the form of a repair of a fracture-dislocation of his proximal interphalangeal joint and an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger). Although this was uncharted territory — I have never in my career seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback — I have also never encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury. I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation.”

The Seahawks went 1-2 without Wilson with Geno Smith throwing for 702 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

Eskridge went on injured reserve Oct. 7, but he was diagnosed with his concussion in the season opener. Warrior went on injured reserve a week after the team claimed him off waivers.

Running back Chris Carson (neck) remains on injured reserve and was not among those designated to return to practice this week.

Seahawks designate Russell Wilson to return from IR after doctor clears him originally appeared on Pro Football Talk