Seahawks designate RB Chris Carson for return to practice

The Seattle Seahawks just announced they have designated starting running back Chris Carson for return to practice.

Carson has been on the injured reserve list the last few weeks due to what’s been called a “long-term” neck injury by coach Pete Carroll. Seattle’s run game has generally been slow with Carson sidelined, with the exception of a 100-yard outburst from Alex Collins against the Steelers. Carroll told reporters on Monday that he expects Carson to return practice Wednesday.

Franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge and cornerback Nigel Warrior have also been designated for return this week. We’ll learn more when the first injury report comes out later today.

