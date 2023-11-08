Seahawks designate Dareke Young to return from injured reserve

The Seahawks designated receiver Dareke Young to return from injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced. He will practice.

Young underwent surgery before the season for an abductor injury and missed the first nine weeks.

The 2022 seventh-round pick can practice for 21 days without counting toward the 53-player roster limit. The Seahawks can activate him back to the active roster anytime between now and then.

As a rookie out of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, Young emerged as a core special teams player. He played 109 offensive snaps and 209 on special teams.

Running back Kenny McIntosh has practiced the past two weeks after being designated to return, and coach Pete Carroll said right tackle Abraham Lucas is nearing a return to practice likely next week.