Seahawks designate Abraham Lucas for return

Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas is back at practice this week.

The team announced that Lucas has been designated to return from injured reserve. Lucas left the season opener with a knee injury and has missed the last eight games, but Wednesday's move means he can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Head coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week that the team has not determined when Lucas might be ready to rejoin the lineup.

"We're going to see," Carroll said, via the team's website. 'We're going to see what he does, what he looks like and how he feels about it and how he responds to the workload of the actual football stuff. He has a chance, he could. We'll see what happens."

Stone Forsythe and Jason Peters have both seen time at right tackle in recent weeks.