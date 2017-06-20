Seahawks’ DeShawn Shead “making great progress,” still not expected for start of season

Seahawks cornerback Deshawn Shead tore an ACL in his knee during Seattle’s Divisional Round playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons in January.

Shead was unable to participate in any of the team’s offseason program as he continues to recover from surgery. Head coach Pete Carroll said following the conclusion of mini-camp last week that Shead is progressing well from the injury at the five-month mark in the recovery process.

“He’s making great progress,” Carroll said. “He is one of the all-time best healers. He applies himself as well as a person can do in terms of getting back. He’s got all the grit and the perseverance about making it through this as quickly as you possibly can, so he’s doing great.”

Shead will be just over seven months removed from surgery when the regular season starts in September. Carroll said he didn’t expect Shead to be ready to play by then.

“No, I don’t think so,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll be pushing him on that regard. Maybe he does it, I should never say no to him. Maybe he can pull it off. We’ll see.”

Shead wasn’t tendered as a restricted free agent following the injury but elected to re-sign with Seattle on a one-year deal in March. Shead started 15 games last year for Seattle and recorded 81 tackles with 14 passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.