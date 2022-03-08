Seahawks delete tweet making Tom Hanks 'Cast Away' reference to Russell Wilson trade

The Seattle Seahawks tried to join the Internet fun at their own expense after the Russell Wilson trade.

It didn't go so well.

The team's Twitter account weighed in on Tuesday's blockbuster trade – that saw Seattle part with its franchise and Super Bowl-winning quarterback for five draft picks and three players in return – with a 15-second video from the movie "Cast Away."

The tweet was later deleted.

In the clip from the 2000 film, Tom Hanks' character wakes up aboard a makeshift raft when he discovers a volleyball he has named "Wilson" (and assigned human-like qualities to for companionship) is drifting away in the ocean. Panicked, Hanks screams for "Wilson" over and over again.

The tweet, published at 3:22 p.m. ET, came 92 minutes after Wilson's new team made the "Cast Away" connection first. The Broncos' official account tweeted a GIF of Hanks drawing Wilson's face shortly after news of the trade broke.

Sometime before 5 p.m. ET, Seattle deleted the tweet.

In addition to two first-round picks, two second-round selections and a fifth-rounder, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Shelby Harris are going to the Seahawks for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russell Wilson trade: Seahawks delete tweet on 'Cast Away' reference