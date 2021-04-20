Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone signs tender

Jonathan Warner
·1 min read
Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone signs tender originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Seahawks have signed defensive tackle Bryan One to an exclusive rights tender.

He is now locked in his contract with the team for the 2021 season.

Mone, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Michigan in 2019, has certainly made his presence as one of the Seahawks best run-stoppers in his last two years.

He appeared in 10 games last season, but a high ankle sprain sidelined him for about six weeks.

Mone’s presence is actually one of the reasons that Damon “Snacks” Harrison didn’t work out.

The Seahawks saw that Mone was coming back from that ankle injury, and didn't want to bring up Harrison from the practice squad.

Days later, Harrison asked to be released days after that.

Mone played 228 snaps for the Seahawks last season, where he had half a sack, nine tackles, a safety and two quarterback hits.

For the Seahawks, Mone’s role will certainly increase this year with Jarran Reed no longer part of the team.

With Mone, Poona Ford and Al Woods, the Seahawks defensive presence is looking scary than ever before.

