Seahawks go all defense in this two-round 2023 NFL mock draft

Once the Seahawks decided what to do with their 2023 free agent class, their focus will turn to the draft. This franchise hit a home run in 2022 for the first time in 10 years and another strong class could put them into championship contention.

In a new two-round mock from Luke Easterling at Draft Wire, the Seahawks address their front-seven needs, then add a promising DB to the bunch. Here’s how the mock played out for Seattle.

Pick No. 4: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

If the season were to end today, the Seahawks would be picking at No. 4 overall thanks to the Russell Wilson trade. That would put them in position to land a blue-chip defensive prospect to help turn around their issues stopping the run and consistently getting to the quarterback.

Carter (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) would give Seattle’s defense the run-stopping plug in the middle of their line that they evidently need. In 32 games at Georgia he’s posted 16.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

Taking an interior lineman with a top-five pick is always going to raise a few eyebrows, but many analysts believe Carter is the best player in this class.

Pick No. 16: Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

A monster run stopper like Carter should definitely be on the list, but the Seahawks will also need to address their edge rotation early in the draft. Right now their own first-round pick would be in the middle of the pack at No. 16 overall, which is still in range to land a Week 1 impact defender.

Verse (6-foot-4, 247 pounds) has had a breakout year with Florida State after transferring from Albany. He has 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for a loss in 11 games.

Pick No. 34: Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks also got the Broncos’ second-round pick in the Wilson deal, setting them up to land a first-round type talent who may not get picked on Day 1 for silly draft reasons.

Cornerback might not be on Seattle’s list this year after landing two studs in 2022. However, Phillips (5-foot-10, 191 pounds) could be that special kind of player. He has nine interceptions, 20 pass breakups and four defensive touchdowns for Utah.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/lMvI3fey02Q

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire